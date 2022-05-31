Short Interest in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Declines By 28.0%

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the April 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNW. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,440,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $7.15. 63,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. ReNew Energy Global has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

