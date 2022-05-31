Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Expands By 45.0%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the April 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SAXPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($47.31) to €43.00 ($46.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS SAXPY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. 69,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.08. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.3967 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sampo Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

