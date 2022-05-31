Short Interest in SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Grows By 45.6%

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the April 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeqLL during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeqLL by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 26,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeqLL during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on SeqLL in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SQL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,488. SeqLL has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

