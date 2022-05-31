Short Interest in SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Increases By 45.6%

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the April 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SeqLL in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get SeqLL alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SeqLL during the third quarter worth $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SeqLL during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SeqLL during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SQL opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. SeqLL has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

About SeqLL (Get Rating)

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeqLL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeqLL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.