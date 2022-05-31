Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Decreases By 31.2%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the April 30th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $52.28.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.
