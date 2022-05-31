Short Interest in Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) Decreases By 23.9%

Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAB. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Statera Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Statera Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Statera Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Statera Biopharma by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Statera Biopharma by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 17,778 shares during the period. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Statera Biopharma alerts:

Statera Biopharma stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Statera Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.

Statera BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Statera Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Statera Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.