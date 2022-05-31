Short Interest in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU) Decreases By 29.2%

The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GFGDU stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. 3,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,849. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFGDU. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $20,050,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $19,760,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $9,979,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $8,467,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $7,485,000.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

