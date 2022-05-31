Short Interest in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Expands By 49.9%

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,900 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the April 30th total of 578,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a current ratio of 16.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 421.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UMH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $139,982 and have sold 4,425 shares valued at $107,722. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in UMH Properties by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

