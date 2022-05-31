Short Interest in Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Decreases By 30.9%

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 243,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.
OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.35. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile (Get Rating)
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.
