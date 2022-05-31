Short Interest in Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Decreases By 30.9%

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 243,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.35. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.1176 dividend. This is an increase from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

