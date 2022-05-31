Short Interest in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expands By 37.5%

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 836,200 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 431,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $958,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,740,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,083,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,151,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,305,000.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.64. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $221.38 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.70 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.25.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

