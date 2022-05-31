Short Interest in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Drops By 33.9%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the April 30th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
EDF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,190. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
