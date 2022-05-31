Short Interest in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Increases By 40.1%

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the April 30th total of 849,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 371,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of WEX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,714. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 276.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.46.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

