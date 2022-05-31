Showcase (SHO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $600.00

Showcase (SHO) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. Showcase has a market cap of $21,998.69 and approximately $600.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $781.16 or 0.02468513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.13 or 0.00414373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00033290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

