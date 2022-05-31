Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,100 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the April 30th total of 4,119,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,713.4 days.
Shares of SEMHF stock remained flat at $$57.63 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.81. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $77.09.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Healthineers (SEMHF)
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.