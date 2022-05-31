Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,331 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKY. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

NYSE SKY opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.51. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skyline Champion (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.