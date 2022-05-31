Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,735 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $27,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 241,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,524,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,168,628,000 after buying an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $108.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.15. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

