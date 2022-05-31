Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Snam from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Snam from €4.70 ($5.05) to €4.75 ($5.11) in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMRF remained flat at $$5.60 during midday trading on Thursday. Snam has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

