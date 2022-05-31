SnowSwap Trading Up 11.8% This Week (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. SnowSwap has a market cap of $501,861.49 and approximately $31,366.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00003411 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.7% against the dollar and now trades at $749.62 or 0.02364214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.00416208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00033357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008196 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.