Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) & Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Financial Contrast

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Solid Power and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Microvast 1 1 0 0 1.50

Solid Power currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.61%. Microvast has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.05%. Given Solid Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Microvast.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power N/A 5.62% 3.08% Microvast N/A -45.47% -28.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solid Power and Microvast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $2.71 million 577.45 $18.09 million N/A N/A Microvast $151.98 million 9.48 -$206.48 million N/A N/A

Solid Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Microvast.

Summary

Solid Power beats Microvast on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Power (Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Microvast (Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

