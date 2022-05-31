Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Sotera Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Sotera Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sotera Health by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Sotera Health by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Sotera Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

