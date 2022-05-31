Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 836,900 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the April 30th total of 648,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $3,595,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,938. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 39.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

About Southside Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.