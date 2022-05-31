Spaceswap SHAKE Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,538.00 (SHAKE)

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. Spaceswap SHAKE has a market capitalization of $213,303.45 and $26,538.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can now be bought for $281.03 or 0.00883888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.47 or 0.01429375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.29 or 0.00513577 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00032531 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008159 BTC.

Spaceswap SHAKE Profile

Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Buying and Selling Spaceswap SHAKE

