Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Market Capitalization Tops $14,013.34

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $14,013.34 and $57.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sparkle Loyalty

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

