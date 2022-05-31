Spheroid Universe (SPH) Price Reaches $0.0270 on Top Exchanges

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Spheroid Universe has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $64,868.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,263.64 or 0.03993667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00523034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00032491 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,116,846,013 coins and its circulating supply is 123,052,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

