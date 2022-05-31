Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 281,146 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,146 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.26% of PulteGroup worth $37,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,839 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,345,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $32,756,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of PHM traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $45.21. 45,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,739. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.57. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.