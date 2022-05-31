Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $41.07 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 642.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,433 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.13% of Phillips 66 worth $41,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $5,693,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

PSX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.30. 71,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.86. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $102.27.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

