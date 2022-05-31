Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 15,931 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,931 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $31,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,889,000 after buying an additional 699,057 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,619,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,822,000 after purchasing an additional 162,740 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 334.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 148,081 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.52. 9,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,292. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $402.05 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $455.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.99.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.55.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

