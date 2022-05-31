Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 111,023 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 568,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 111,023 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 0.2% of Squarepoint Ops LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $61,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 160,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,534,000 after acquiring an additional 23,827 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 46.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,188,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,305,000 after acquiring an additional 98,205 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.96.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $104.59. 34,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,476. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average of $104.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.