srnArt Gallery (SACT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $78,812.06

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. srnArt Gallery has a total market cap of $78,812.06 and approximately $272.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $831.84 or 0.02598412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.00528231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00032427 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008096 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

