StableXSwap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $102.00 (STAX)

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, StableXSwap has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $102.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001568 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StableXSwap alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,731.15 or 0.99949461 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00032150 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015767 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001082 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableXSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableXSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.