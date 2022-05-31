StaFi Price Tops $0.34 (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 31st. During the last week, StaFi has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One StaFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001068 BTC on major exchanges. StaFi has a market cap of $20.40 million and $4.32 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

StaFi Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

