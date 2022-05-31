Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

Investec cut shares of Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut Stagecoach Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagecoach Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

SAGKF opened at $1.23 on Friday. Stagecoach Group has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.