Standard Protocol Price Reaches $0.0511 on Top Exchanges (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $685,609.86 and approximately $228,970.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.92 or 0.01438790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00554104 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00032227 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008156 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

