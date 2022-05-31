Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) will announce $4.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $4.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $19.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.02 billion to $20.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.15.

NYSE SWK traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $118.69. 2,384,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,161. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.11. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $112.38 and a 52-week high of $219.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

