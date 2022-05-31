State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Cut by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 71,090 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in State Street by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,270,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,199,000 after acquiring an additional 945,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,731,000 after purchasing an additional 697,276 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,641,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,513,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

STT opened at $73.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $65.41 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

