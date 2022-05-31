Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $126,072,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,506,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,167,000 after buying an additional 2,852,505 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 1,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,248,000 after buying an additional 2,809,630 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $42,273,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,231,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stellantis from €20.00 ($21.51) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.73) to €28.00 ($30.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.03) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

