Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNT traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,831. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.11 and a beta of 1.90. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $181.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

