Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,168 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 129,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,824. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.36. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

Kimco Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.