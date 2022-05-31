Stephens Inc. AR Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in WestRock were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.03. 80,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,745. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.49. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

