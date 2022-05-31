Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 10,534 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNIT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Uniti Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Uniti Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.