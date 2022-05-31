Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WING. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,438,000 after acquiring an additional 56,450 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,909,000 after buying an additional 26,861 shares in the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,429 shares of company stock valued at $330,888. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,237. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.52. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

