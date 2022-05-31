Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PING. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 21.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 207,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 80,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PING traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.48. 56,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,169. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $1,098,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,335,311.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $783,106.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920,868.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PING. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

