Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,440 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,284 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,197 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,246,000. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,850,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

IONS stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.53. 14,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,084. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

