Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Sold by Parian Global Management LP

Parian Global Management LP decreased its position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,686 shares during the period. Stereotaxis comprises about 2.4% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parian Global Management LP owned 0.65% of Stereotaxis worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STXS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 130,494 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 221,770 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 552.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 196,733 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stereotaxis news, Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 51,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $91,081.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,296,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,197.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Isaac bought 26,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,842.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,456,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,471,244.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 111,076 shares of company stock valued at $199,225 in the last 90 days. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STXS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. 3,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,283. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 39.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stereotaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

