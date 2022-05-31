Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €15.71 ($16.89) and last traded at €15.71 ($16.89). 1,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 332,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.83 ($18.10).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.44 ($26.28).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). The firm had revenue of €212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,162,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,395,000 after buying an additional 70,918 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 176,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 48,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after buying an additional 173,332 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

