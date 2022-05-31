Stifel Nicolaus Raises Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to C$97.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.19.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753,156 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,308,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $250,951,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,835,082,000 after buying an additional 3,059,059 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

