StockNews.com Downgrades Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Hold

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.19. 33,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,055. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $81.96 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day moving average is $102.90.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 24,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 125.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,752,000 after acquiring an additional 94,858 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 48.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,366,000 after acquiring an additional 83,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 53.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 182,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 63,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.