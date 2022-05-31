StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FFHL opened at $5.20 on Friday. Fuwei Films has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $13.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

Fuwei Films Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.