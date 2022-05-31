StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

THM stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.63 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.51. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that International Tower Hill Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.