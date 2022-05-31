StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

ONCS opened at $0.88 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.03.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Research analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

